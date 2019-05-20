  • STV
Loch Lomond resort 'most unpopular development in history'

STV

More than 53,000 objections have been lodged against planned £30m tourist development.

Plans include a leisure centre and craft brewery.
Plans include a leisure centre and craft brewery.

More than 53,000 objections against a proposed £30m tourist development on the shores of Loch Lomond have been handed to planners.

Plans for the Lomond Banks resort in Balloch include a 60-bedroom aparthotel, 32-bedroom budget accommodation, a craft brewery, boat house, leisure centre and restaurants, as well as improvements to public footpaths and green spaces.

Green MSP Ross Greer visited the village on the loch's southern shore along with locals to hand over objections, fulfilling a pledge to gather more than 50,000 by enabling people to object via his website.

By Monday afternoon, more than 54,500 people had lodged their opposition via his site.

He claims the number sets a record for any Scottish planning application and called for the planning authority, Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park, to reject planning permission for the Flamingo Land Limited and Scottish Enterprise application.

Mr Greer said: "Flamingoland Loch Lomond is now the most unpopular planning application in Scottish history and when you look at their proposals, it's no surprise why.

"Local residents have been joined by people from across Scotland in saying that Loch Lomond's world famous natural beauty should be protected, not sold off for the profit margins of a private developer.

"Time and time again, it's only the Greens standing with communities when they fight to protect Scotland's environment against corporate takeover and destruction.

"Our campaign to save Loch Lomond will continue until the National Park reject these plans and this threat is ended once and for all."

Thousands of objections have been lodged.
Thousands of objections have been lodged.

Lomond Banks director Andy Miller has previously said the resort, on land currently marked for tourism development in the local plan, will be a "quality destination that respects and compliments the surrounding area".

Proposals for a major development and the sale of publicly owned land within the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park were initially lodged in May 2018.

Following the submission of more than 30,000 objections, the developer delayed its response to the National Park's request for changes and further details.

Final plans - including further woodland lodge accommodation - were revealed last month. It is estimated the development would create 80 full-time jobs, 50 part-time jobs and 70 seasonal roles in the area.

