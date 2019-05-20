Man charged with murder after stabbing on street

Declan Blythe, 21, from Glasgow has been appeared at court over the incident.

Cameron McMillan: The 23-year-old was found dead.

A man has been charged with murder over a fatal stabbing on a North Lanarkshire street.

Declan Blythe, 21, has appeared at court accused of killing 23-year-old Cameron McMillan on Quarry Street, Motherwell.

The incident took place at around 5.50am on Saturday.

Mr McMillan was pronounced dead at the scene after being found with stab wounds.

Blythe has also been charged with assault to severe injury and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

The suspect made no plea when he appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday and has been kept in custody for further examination before his next court appearance in a weeks time.

Tributes have been paid to Mr Mcmillan, described as an "amazing" person, while a fundraising campaign has been launched to pay for his funeral.

In a post online, Chantelle Mcmillan spoke of her devastation at the 23-year-old's death following the "horrific incident".

She said: "Devastated and heartache is all I can feel.

"In the early hours of Sunday morning, the third tragedy to hit our family in such a short few months, our one and only Cameron William McMillan's life was cut short due to a horrific incident.

"At this time we appreciate any help which will go towards our Cameron's funeral, and giving our Cammy a send off he well and truly deserves."

