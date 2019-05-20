Man jailed for 17 years over knife murder outside bar

Daniel Devlin pleaded guilty to attacking Dominic Brown last year.

Murder: Daniel Devlin has been jailed. Police Scotland

A man has been sentenced to a minimum of 17 years behind bars after pleading guilty to the murder of Dominic Brown in Clydebank, West Dunbartonshire.

Daniel Devlin, 47, attacked Mr Brown, 31, with a knife after a fight broke out in Radnor Street on August 5 last year.

At the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, Devlin was sentenced to life imprisonment with a 17-year minimum term after his guilty plea.

Detective Chief Inspector Grant Macleod said: "This was a tragic case where a man has lost his life and another will now face a number of years in prison following a violent fight outside a pub.

"Had Daniel Devlin not decided to use a knife that night then the outcome could have been very different for all involved.

"The choices he made that night highlights that the impact of those using knives is devastating and ruins the lives of victims, perpetrators, their families and the communities that they live in."

He added: "I hope today's sentencing will bring comfort to Dominic's family in what has been a painful and distressing time for them.

"Police Scotland continues to tackle violent crime in an effort to rid our streets of weapons."

