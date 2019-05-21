Teenage girl raped in lane in Glasgow city centre
The sex attack happened in Renfrew Lane, by Hope Street, in the city centre.
A teenager has been raped in a lane in Glasgow.
A 17-year-old girl was raped on Friday night before police later received the report on Sunday.
Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries following reports of a 17-year-old woman having been the subject of a serious sexual assault in Glasgow on the evening of Friday."
