Teenage girl raped in lane in Glasgow city centre

The sex attack happened in Renfrew Lane, by Hope Street, in the city centre.

Renfrew Lane: An investigation has been launched. Davie Kane

A teenager has been raped in a lane in Glasgow.

A 17-year-old girl was raped on Friday night before police later received the report on Sunday.

Glasgow: Areas have been cordoned off. Davie Kane

Officers have cordoned off the area while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police are carrying out enquiries following reports of a 17-year-old woman having been the subject of a serious sexual assault in Glasgow on the evening of Friday."

