Wind farm search to find body of missing Emma Faulds

Emma Faulds: Bid to find youth worker's body.

Police investigating the disappearance of Emma Faulds are searching a wind farm in a bid to find her body.

Detectives are scouring Scottish Power's Kilgallioch power plant in Ayrshire as part of their search for the missing youth worker.

The 39-year-old was last seen at Fairfield Park in Monkton, Ayrshire, on Sunday, April 28.

Death: Her body has yet to be found.

Ross Willox, of Monkton, made a second appearance in court on Friday accused of murdering Ms Faulds and attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

He made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court and was committed for further examination.

Willox, 40, was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

Police: A major investigation is being carried out.

Detectives believe the movements of two vehicles on the Girvan to Newton Stewart route may hold the key to finding the youth worker's remains.

They want to trace the journeys taken by a black Mercedes on Monday, April 29, and a black Jaguar the following day.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/6037071680001-emma-faulds-car-journeys-may-hold-key-to-finding-body.jpg" />

A police helicopter is being used to map the area while a special website has been set up so drivers can upload dashcam footage.

A Scottish Power spokeswoman said: "It would not be appropriate to comment during a police investigation."

