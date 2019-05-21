Jamie Oliver's restaurant chain on brink of administration

Dozens of Scots jobs are at risk after the chef appointed KPMG to handle its insolvency process.

Jamie Oliver: The chef has two restaurants in Scotland.

Dozens of Scots jobs are at risk after Jamie Oliver's restaurant chains are on the brink of administration.

Jamie's Italian and other venues owned by the chef have appointed KPMG to handle its insolvency process.

Oliver has two Italian restaurants in Glasgow and Edinburgh, with dozens of jobs now at risk.

A Jamie Oliver Group spokesman said: "The board of Jamie's Italian Limited has appointed Will Wright and Mark Orton of KPMG to put its UK-based restaurant business into administration.

"Jamie Oliver Holdings, which operates Jamie Oliver Limited and Jamie Oliver Licensing Limited, as well as the international restaurant franchise business, Jamie's Italian International Limited, will continue to trade as normal.

"Fifteen Cornwall, which operates under a franchise, is also unaffected."

Jamie Oliver added: "I am deeply saddened by this outcome and would like to thank all of the staff and our suppliers who have put their hearts and souls into this business for over a decade.

"I appreciate how difficult this is for everyone affected.

"I would also like to thank all the customers who have enjoyed and supported us over the last decade, it's been a real pleasure serving you.

"We launched Jamie's Italian in 2008 with the intention of positively disrupting mid-market dining in the UK high street, with great value and much higher quality ingredients, best in class animal welfare standards and an amazing team who shared my passion for great food and service. And we did exactly that."

