Paedophile sexually abused children as young as four

Bryan Grimes has been jailed for life after preying on young children for more than 40 years.

Jailed: Bryan Grimes. Police Scotland

A paedophile who sexually abused children as young as four has been given a life sentence.

Bryan Grimes was convicted of attempting to rape a ten-year-old as well as sexually assaulting five other girls and a boy in Fife and Ayrshire.

The sex abuse, which included a four-year-old, was carried out between 1975 and 2017.

The 58-year-old admitted minor sexual offending, but denied the more serious offences.

At the High Court in Glasgow, judge Lady Rae placed Grimes on an order for lifelong restriction - the equivalent of a life sentence - and ordered him to serve a punishment part of six years.

Referring to sexual abuse of one of his young victims, Grimes said: "She started it. She wanted it, what was I supposed to do."

Lady Rae told him it will be up to the Parole Board when, if ever, he is released.

She added: "You are a man who groomed children. You manipulated them and those who cared for them.

"You are a callous individual who has no remorse for what you have done. Many of your victims have suffered psychological problems.You deny the most serious parts of the offences."

"Astonishingly, you blame some of the children for your conduct. A report compiled on you described you as an incorrigible, psychopathic sexual predator.

"In my view you pose a very serious risk to children."

Grimes was convicted of nine sexual offences, including attempted rape and lewd and libidinous practices.

The offences came to light in 2018 when Grimes was reported to the police.

Advocate depute Kath Harper told the jury: " Each of the complainers was a child at the time they were abused.

"The accused has a sexual interest in children. "

Grimes admitted during his own evidence that he had twice kissed one of the under age girls on her face and touched her sexually.

He also admitted touching another girl with his penis but denied the remainder of the allegations.

