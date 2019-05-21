  • STV
Mum of murdered man says he didn't deserve to die this way

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren Rachel Guy

Billyjoe Bates died in November after being found injured in a Glasgow street.

The mum of a murdered man has said she is suffering "mental torture" and is pleading for the killer to be found.

Billyjoe Bates died in hospital after being found seriously injured on Ashfield Street in Milton, Glasgow.

The 28-year-old's family are demanding answers over his death on November 18.

Police are looking for a potential witness who was in the nearby Londis Store before walking along Kippen Street at the time of the attack.

The man is 25 to 45 years old, of a medium build and has dark facial hair with a neatly trimmed beard, moustache and sideburns.

He was wearing a grey beanie hat, a black jacket, black jogging bottoms and white trainers.

The man purchased milk and American Cream Soda from the store.

Crimestoppers is offering £10,000 for any information which could lead to the arrest of the person responsible for Mr Bates' death.

His mum Jackie Wilson said: "I am appealing for anyone who has any information about the murder of my son Billyjoe, or for the person responsible to look to their conscience and come forward.

"It has been six months now and I still can't face the fact that he will never walk back through the door. Billyjoe was my absolute world. Every day without him is mental torture.

"He did not deserve to die the way he did. Myself and my family are heartbroken and deserve answers to why this has happened.

"If you have any information please contact the police or Crimestoppers."

Jackie Wilson

Inspector Scott McCallum from added: "There is no doubt in my mind that people in the local community of Milton know who is responsible for the murder of Billyjoe Bates.

"It is vital that we are able to arrest the individual responsible and provide some sort of closure to Billyjoe's family, who have been left completely devastated by his loss.

"I would urge anyone who has information, and is yet to speak to the police, to please do the right thing and get in touch."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.