  • STV
  • MySTV

Three horses killed in targeted fire attack at farm

Susan Ripoll Susan Ripoll

The animals were burned to death during the deliberate blaze in North Lanarkshire.

Blaze attack:
Blaze attack: STV

Three horses have died in a 'deliberate' fire at a farm in North Lanarkshire.

The alarm was raised at Morningside Farm at Allanton, near Newmains, during the early hours of Saturday morning, but by the time emergency services arrived, the animals had already perished.

One horse managed to escape but has been left badly burned.

The owners of the farm believe they have been targeted in a series of attacks.

Three weeks ago a horse trailer, at the same property, was set on fire as well as another barn where five horses were inside.

The blazes are all being treated by police as deliberate.

Melanie Collins, who owns the property with her partner, former jockey Donal Nolan, have been left devastated.

She said: "I understand from various people that they heard the horses screaming in pain and they couldn't get out.

'I understand from various people that they heard the horses screaming in pain and they couldn't get out.'
Melanie Collins

"Luckily the last horse in the last stable managed to get out.

"He had his rug burning onto his back, he's had his tail burned and he had a burn on the top of his head but the vets have been out to see the horse but he's having a full examination because you can't tell right away about the affects the smoke has had on the horse... what kind of animals can do that to innocent animals."

The alarm was raised by a neighbour and Ms Collins and Mr Nolan, who do not live on their farm, found it hard to see what remained on site afterwards.

They said: "We didn't know what we were coming to.

"We were told there was another fire and you wouldn't imagine that somebody could do that, that they could burn animals alive.

"God help the poor animals... to put animals through such horrific pain is unimaginable."

The owners of the horses, who had bred them, said the animals were everything to them.

Peter McCrum, speaking on their behalf, said: "It's hard to believe how someone could harm beautiful innocent animals like this.

'God help the poor animals... to put animals through such horrific pain is unimaginable.'
Melanie Collins

"It's unimaginable what pain and suffering these animals went through.

"They're totally beside themselves."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Police were called 1.45am on Saturday to a report of a derelict building on fire on Mill Road, Alanton.

"Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were also in attendance and the cause of the fire has not been established yet.

"Three horses died during this incident and one was injured.

"Officers are now treating it as wilful and enquiries are ongoing."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.