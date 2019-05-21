Four lanes closed after rush hour crash on motorway
The crash took place on the M8 on Tuesday afternoon.
A crash on a busy motorway is causing major rush hour delays in Glasgow.
The collision took place on the M8 near junction 16 at Craighall just after 6pm on Friday.
Lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 were all closed off to traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.
Lanes 1 and 2 have both now reopened but traffic remains backed up with long delays expected.
Traffic tailbacks are running as far back as junction 14.