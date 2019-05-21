Four lanes closed after rush hour crash on motorway

The crash took place on the M8 on Tuesday afternoon.

Crach: Four lanes have been closed. Traffic Scotland

A crash on a busy motorway is causing major rush hour delays in Glasgow.

The collision took place on the M8 near junction 16 at Craighall just after 6pm on Friday.

Lanes 1, 2, 3 and 4 were all closed off to traffic as emergency services deal with the incident.

Lanes 1 and 2 have both now reopened but traffic remains backed up with long delays expected.

Traffic tailbacks are running as far back as junction 14.