Teenager detained over rape of 17-year-old girl in lane
The sex attack happened in Renfrew Lane, by Hope Street, in Glasgow's city centre.
A teenager has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Glasgow.
The sex attack happened in Renfrew Lane, by Hope Street, in the city centre.
The teenage girl was raped on Friday night before police later received the report on Sunday.
Officers have now detained a boy, also aged 17, in connection with the attack.
Police cordoned off the lane as well as a bus stop on Hope Street while investigations were carried out.
A spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.