Teenager detained over rape of 17-year-old girl in lane

Renfrew Lane: Police cordoned off the area. Davie Kane

A teenager has been arrested in connection with the rape of a 17-year-old girl in Glasgow.

The sex attack happened in Renfrew Lane, by Hope Street, in the city centre.

The teenage girl was raped on Friday night before police later received the report on Sunday.

Police: A bus stop was taped off. Davie Kane

Officers have now detained a boy, also aged 17, in connection with the attack.

Police cordoned off the lane as well as a bus stop on Hope Street while investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "A 17-year-old man has been detained in connection with the incident. Inquiries are ongoing."

