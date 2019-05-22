Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by lorry

Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road in the south side of Glasgow.

Pollokshaws: A cyclist is in a serious condition.

A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry near an Arnold Clark.

Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road in the south side of Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

A cyclist is in a serious condition following the incident near Arnold Clark's Vauxhall facility.

Police, fire and ambulance crews have all been called.

Crash: The road has been closed.

The road is expected to be closed for several hours.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 9.15am, police were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and cyclist on Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.

"Emergency services are in attendance and Nithsdale Drive will be closed for a number of hours while enquiries are ongoing."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.