Cyclist seriously injured after being struck by lorry
Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road in the south side of Glasgow.
A cyclist has been seriously injured after being struck by a lorry near an Arnold Clark.
Emergency services were called to Pollokshaws Road in the south side of Glasgow on Wednesday morning.
A cyclist is in a serious condition following the incident near Arnold Clark's Vauxhall facility.
Police, fire and ambulance crews have all been called.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 9.15am, police were called to a report of a serious road traffic collision involving a lorry and cyclist on Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.
"Emergency services are in attendance and Nithsdale Drive will be closed for a number of hours while enquiries are ongoing."
