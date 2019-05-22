Minister sacked over women's 'misconduct' complaints

Rev Dr Elijah Wade Smith is said to have abused his position at Queen's Park Church, Glasgow.

Sacked: Rev Dr Elijah Wade Smith.

A Church of Scotland minister has been sacked after several women accused him of misconduct.

Rev Dr Elijah Wade Smith is said to have abused his position as a minister of Queen's Park Church in Glasgow.

The 32-year-old, from California in the USA, has been removed as a minister following the incidents of misconduct against several women.

A special committee of the Presbytery of Glasgow launched an investigation into the allegations earlier this month before a disciplinary hearing took place.

A Church of Scotland spokesman said: "A Presbyterial Commission was convened to consider complaints against Dr Elijah Smith, who was then minister at Queen's Park Church.

"The complaints were upheld and a sentencing hearing was held on Wednesday, May 15.

"The decision of the church court was to remove Dr Smith's status as a minister."

The official Queen's Park Govanhill Parish Church website lists the minister's position as vacant.

Rev Smith has been approached for comment.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.