Four held over murder of man who died in front of mum

Anthony Ferns was in his car on Crebar Street in Glasgow when he was knifed to death.

Anthony Ferns: The 33-year-old was knifed.

Four men have been arrested after a man was stabbed before dying in front of his mum.

Anthony Ferns was sitting in his car on Crebar Street in Glasgow when he was knifed.

The 33-year-old managed to drive a short distance to his home on Roukenburn Street but collapsed in his garden in front of his family.

Police have arrested four men, aged 33, 44, 49 and 63, in connection with the death at 10pm on Thursday, April 18.

Relatives, including his mum, tried to save him but he was later pronounced dead.

Officers said investigations are continuing into the murder.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.