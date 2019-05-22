Cyclist dies at scene after being struck by lorry
Emergency services were called to Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.
A cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry near an Arnold Clark.
Emergency services were called to Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow at 9.15am on Wednesday.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene next to Arnold Clark's Vauxhall facility.
The lorry driver was not injured.
Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Mark McGowan said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police."
Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.