Cyclist dies at scene after being struck by lorry 

Emergency services were called to Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow.

Pollokshaws: The road was closed for several hours.

A cyclist has died after being struck by a lorry near an Arnold Clark.

Emergency services were called to Nithsdale Drive at Pollokshaws Road in Glasgow at 9.15am on Wednesday.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene next to Arnold Clark's Vauxhall facility.

Collision: Police, fire and ambulance were called.

The lorry driver was not injured.

Officers closed the road for several hours while investigations were carried out.

Sergeant Mark McGowan said: "We would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

