  • STV
  • MySTV

Police 'visited London in hunt for missing Margaret Fleming'

STV

Officers investigated a claim made by murder accused Edward Cairney that he met her in the city.

Fleming: Police searched CCTV in London.
Fleming: Police searched CCTV in London. Police Handout

Detectives from the major investigations team travelled to London in the hunt for missing Margaret Fleming, a murder trial was told.

They were investigating a claim by murder accused Edward Cairney that he met her in the city on October 16, 2017.

Sergeant Scott Carson told the High Court in Glasgow he and constable Andrew Haggerty travelled there in November that year to search for CCTV.

They looked at images from the junction of Tottenham Court Road and Oxford Street on October 16, 2017 and saw no sign of Margaret.

The only footage found of Cairney there was him walking with the aid of two sticks along Tottenham Court Road towards the Metrobank and back again.

They were giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, who deny murdering Margaret Fleming at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

Cairney was interviewed by police on October 26, 2017, prior to being charged with murder and told them he had met and spoken to Margaret ten days earlier.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard a major police investigation was sparked on October 28, 2016, after a benefits claim submitted by Jones on Margaret's behalf raised concerns about her wellbeing.

Margaret, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

Both police officers said they were told that in his ten-hour interview Cairney said he had seen Margaret in Tottenham Court Road and she had been in Starbucks at Centrepoint.

But the jury was shown a copy of his interview in which Cairney said Margaret had been at the cafe on November 4, 2016, and spoke of seeing her on October 16, 2017, while he was walking along Charing Cross Road.

Neither officer had read or listened to that part of Cairney's interview prior to going to London and were acting on instruction from the senior investigating officer at the time DCI Grant McLeod.

DS Carson said no CCTV footage had been obtained from Charing Cross Road, but was unable to name the premises he had visited other than saying a coffee shop and a juice bar.

When asked by defence QC Thomas Ross, representing Cairney: "You are quite sure about this?" he replied: "We were running out of time. We did the best we could under the circumstances."

His colleague DC Haggerty was asked by Mr Ross: "What did you do in Charing Cross Road?" and he replied: "Just a trawl down to see what cameras, but there was nothing there."

Mr Ross then said: "Any suggestion you didn't look in Charing Cross Road for CCTV cameras?" and DC Haggerty replied: "No."

The QC said to DC Haggerty: "You didn't have a 100 per cent record of his movements?" and the detective replied: "That's correct."

DC Haggerty admitted the only sighting of Cairney in Tottenham Court Road was him going to and coming from the Metrobank and added: "For such a built-up area in London it was a surprise to me there was no footage of Edward Cairney after he walks out of the Metrobank."

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Margaret was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.