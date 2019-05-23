Teenage boy suffers serious leg injury in wall collapse
A schoolboy has been injured after a wall collapsed near a Spar shop.
Emergency services were called to Kelly Street in Greenock, Inverclyde, at 8pm on Wednesday.
A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury following the incident.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At about 8.10pm, we were called to a report of a 14-year-old boy falling from a wall.
"Emergency services attended and he was taken to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children with a leg injury.
"Building control have been advised."