  • STV
  • MySTV

Jailed ex-Celtic Boys Club manager loses bid for bail

STV

Frank Cairney was sentenced to four years in prison on nine charges dating back to the 1980s.

Frank Cairney: The 83-year-old has lost his bid to be freed.
Frank Cairney: The 83-year-old has lost his bid to be freed.

A former Celtic Boys Club manager serving time for sexual abuse has lost a bid to be freed from jail ahead of his appeal against conviction.

Frank Cairney was sentenced to four years in prison on nine charges dating back to the 1980s.

The 83-year-old asked to be granted bail on health grounds but the request was turned down by a judge at the Appeal Court in Edinburgh.

Cairney was acquitted of similar charges 20 years ago.

On Thursday, after hearing submissions from defence lawyer Simon Collins, judge Lord Drummond Young concluded he couldn't allow Cairney to be released.

He said: "I understand the points made by Mr Collins of the state of health of the applicant - not withstanding this factor, the circumstances are not so exceptional, that I can grant interim liberation before the sheriff's report."

Jurors heard how Cairney's victims suffered badly from the abuse.

Sheriff Daniel Kelly described Cairney as being a "wolf in sheep's clothing".

'I understand the points made by Mr Collins of the state of health of the applicant - not withstanding this factor, the circumstances are not so exceptional, that I can grant interim liberation before the sheriff's report.'
Judge Lord Drummond

Cairney is among four former Celtic Boys Club coaches to be convicted of child sex abuse in recent months.

Last November, Celtic Boys Club founder Jim Torbett was jailed for six years while former teacher Gerard King was also convicted of abusing boys at a school.

Earlier this month, Jim McCafferty, 73, was jailed after pleading guilty to child sex abuse charges.

He was sentenced to six years and nine months for abusing ten teenage boys between 1972 and 1996.

On Thursday, Cairney wasn't present in court to hear his solicitor advocate ask for interim liberation to be granted.

Jailed: Cairney was sentenced to four years in prison.
Jailed: Cairney was sentenced to four years in prison.

Cairney plans to appeal against his conviction on the basis prosecutors allegedly failed to disclose a key piece of evidence to him ahead of his trial.

The court also heard Cairney believes he didn't receive a fair trial due to prejudicial press reporting.

Mr Collins said a report supplied to the appeal court by sheriff Kelly didn't address information concerning Cairney's position.

He said: "The report from the sheriff is a very abbreviated report. It doesn't address such matters as press reporting or the non disclosure of evidence concerning one of the complainers."

The appeal is expected to be heard later this year.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.