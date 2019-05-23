Schoolgirl indecently assaulted in public toilet block

The teenager was in a female toilet in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, when she was targeted by a man.

Port Glasgow: The teenager was in a female toilet. Geograph by Thomas Nugent

A 14-year-old girl has been indecently assaulted in a public toilet block in Inverclyde.

The teenager was in a female toilet on Fore Street in Port Glasgow when she was targeted by a man at 8.30pm on Wednesday.

The girl left and alerted a 15-year-old boy who she was with before he took pictures of the man.

She then made her way home and told her parents, who contacted the police.

A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Inspector David Wagstaff said: "We understand that a member of the public may have filmed the incident and I would urge anyone with footage, or any information about what happened, to please get in touch.

"I would also appeal to the occupants of the blue BMW who spoke to the man to come forward."