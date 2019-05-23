No calls between Margaret Fleming and murder accused

Margaret has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

A former police intelligence analyst has revealed she found no evidence of phone calls or texts between missing Margaret Fleming and murder accused Edward Cairney and Avril Jones.

Corinne Russell , who now works for a bank, was giving evidence at the trial of Edward Cairney, 77, and Avril Jones, 58, who deny murdering Margaret Fleming at Seacroft, Main Road, Inverkip, Inverclyde, between December 18, 1999 and January 5, 2000.

The High Court in Glasgow has heard a major police investigation was sparked on October 28, 2016, after a benefits claim submitted by Jones on Margaret's behalf raised concerns about her well-being.

Margaret, who would now be 38, has allegedly not been seen for more than 19 years.

Ms Russell told prosecutor Iain McSporran QC that she examined data from mobile phones belonging to Cairney and Jones and also looked at calls to their landline at Seacroft.

In total she examined 594 calls and texts.

Mr McSporran said: "This analysis was carried out because Mr Cairney suggested to police that he had been phoned by Miss Fleming," and she replied: "Yes."

Mr McSporran asked her : "Is your conclusion that data for all phone numbers attributed to Avril Jones and Edward Cairney has been analysed and none can be attributed to Margaret Fleming," and she replied: "Yes."

Defence QC Thomas Ross asked Miss Russell if it was possible that Cairney had used someone else's phone to contact Margaret or that Margaret had used someone else's phone and she said: "Yes."

Mr Ross said: "You are not saying you can prove there were no phone calls, you are just saying you can't attribute any to Margaret Fleming," and she replied: "Yes."

The QC then said: "There were a number of mobile phones which could not be attributed to anyone," and the witness said: "Yes."

When asked how many unattributed phones were found during the inquiry she said she could not remember, but thought it was only a handful.

The analysis also showed that one number attributed to a caller had not been followed up by a interview to check the identity.

Ms Russell told the court the interviews were the responsibility of the police.

Cairney and Jones are accused of defrauding £182,000 in benefits and attempting to defeat the ends of justice by claiming Margaret was alive.

They deny all the charges against them.

The trial before judge Lord Matthews continues.

