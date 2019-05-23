Child left with facial wound after being 'mauled by dog'

Witnesses say the five-year-old was left covered in blood after the incident in Glasgow.

Injured: the child was left with a facial wound. Scottish Ambulance Service

A five-year-old boy was rushed to hospital after being allegedly mauled by a dog in Glasgow.

During a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Thursday it was heard that the child suffered a facial wound after an incident with the Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Rocky which was under the care of James Paterson.

Paterson is alleged to have been in charge of Rocky at his house in the city's Castlemilk last July.

Jurors heard how a towel used to tend to the injury was "crimson and covered in blood" and prosecutors claim the dog was "dangerously out of control" and did bite the boy on the face.

It is stated the child was hurt to his severe injury and permanent disfigurement after being attacked by the animal in Paterson's garden.

The 56-year-old accused denies the charge.

PC Callan Cuthbert told how he found the boy had a wound that ran from his cheek to his nose when he was taken by ambulance to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

The officer quizzed Paterson about the alleged attack.

Jurors heard the boy was with Paterson and others in the front garden.

PC Cuthbert: "Mr Paterson told me the dog had been agitated because it had been warm.

"He said the boy had been jumping on the dog's back and he had told him a number of times to stop.

"The boy continued and the dog growled at him and bit him, lashed out and stood over him."

The dog was then locked in the back garden.

Jurors were told Paterson was looking after the dog, which belonged to his daughter.

PC Cuthbert said he spoke to the boy's mother, who was also at the house.

Prosecutor Adele MacDonald asked the officer if the woman wanted Paterson prosecuted.

He replied: "No, she wasn't supportive of that."

Asked whether the mother was supportive of the dog being returned to Paterson, PC Cuthbert replied: "She was."

The trial continues before Sheriff Alan Mackenzie.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.