Smoke engulfs Tobermory as popular pub goes up in flames

Firefighters were called to Macgochans in Tobermory shortly after 4.30am on Friday.

A pub on the Isle of Mull has gone up in flames.

Emergency services were alerted to the blaze at Macgochans in Tobermory shortly after 4.30am on Friday.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene.

Video and images taken at the harbour show large plumes of smoke engulfing Mull's capital while flames burst through the top of the affected building.

A Scottish Fire & Rescue Service spokesperson confirmed no injuries had been reported.

