Man charged over indecent assault of schoolgirl in toilet

The 14-year-old girl was targeted in a female toilet in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde.

Port Glasgow: The toilet facilities in Fore Street. Geograph by Thomas Nugent

A man has been charged in connection with the indecent assault of a 14-year-old girl in a public toilet in Inverclyde.

The incident happened at around 8.30pm on Wednesday when the schoolgirl and a 15-year-old boy went to use the facilities in Fore Street, Port Glasgow.

She was then allegedly approached by the man, who was then seen speaking to people in a blue BMW nearby before leaving the scene.

Police have said the vehicle's occupants were witnesses and not involved in the incident.

A 31-year-old man was later arrested and has now been charged in connection with the incident.

He is due to appear at Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "A 31-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due before Greenock Sheriff Court on Friday, May 24.

"Detectives have identified the occupants of the blue BMW, who were witnesses to the incident and not involved in the offence."

