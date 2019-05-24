Former Bishop of Motherwell Joseph Devine dies aged 82

Successor pays tribute following death of priest in hospital on Thursday night.

Tributes: Bishop Joseph Devine died on Thursday at Wishaw General Hospital. © STV

Joseph Devine, the former Bishop of Motherwell, has died at the age of 82.

The priest served in the role for 30 years and died on Thursday at Wishaw General Hospital, North Lanarkshire, after a period of illness.

In 1960, he was ordained as a priest in Glasgow and became a bishop in 1977.

He moved to Motherwell in 1983, where he remained until retiring in 2013 on his 75th birthday.

The current Bishop of Motherwell, Joseph Toal, said: "All in the Diocese of Motherwell feel the sadness of the death of our Bishop Eremitus, Rt Rev Joseph Devine, yesterday evening.

"We acknowledge and give thanks to God for his faithful and very full ministry as a bishop and priest."

He added: "Although he was very ill through the last days of his life, he was still very alert and very much himself. I suspect he would have liked to have lived another couple of days to know the outcome of Saturday's Scottish Cup final.

"I thank those who nursed him through his last week on earth and those who attended to him at home through the years since his retirement."

Details of Bishop Devine's funeral are yet to be announced.

Bishop Hugh Gilbert, Bishops' Conference of Scotland president, added: "On behalf of the Bishops' Conference of Scotland, I would like to offer Bishop Devine's family our deepest and most prayerful sympathies."

