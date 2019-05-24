Pensioner killed and three hurt in head-on road crash

The smash happened on the A710 in Dumfries and Galloway at 9.35pm on Thursday.

Fatal: The incident happened on the A710. Google 2019

A pensioner has died and three others have been injured in a head-on crash between two cars in Dumfries and Galloway.

Two Vauxhall Astras collided on the A710 between Dalbeattie and Kippford at around 9.35pm on Thursday.

Emergency services attended and pronounced an 82-year-old woman dead at the scene.

The other occupants of the cars - two men aged 83 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman - were taken to Dumfries & Galloway Royal Infirmary, where they currently remain.

Following the incident, the road was closed for several hours for investigation works.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Paul Dodds said: "An investigation is under way to establish the circumstances of the crash.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on the A710 around the time of the incident to contact us.

"In particular, I'm asking motorists with dashcams to check their footage and hand in any images which could assist us in our enquiries."

