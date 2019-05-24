  • STV
  • MySTV

Thousands of workers receive offers after equal pay row

STV

Some Glasgow City Council workers are set to bank more than £100,000 after a dispute was settled.

Thousands of current and former council workers have started to receive offers to settle equal pay claims.

Staff such as carers, cleaners and caterers last year reached an agreement with Glasgow City Council following a long-running dispute.

In October, more than 8000 members of unions GMB, Unison, Unite and Action 4 Equality took strike action in a bid to force the local authority to settle claims.

They have now received written offers - with some set to bank more than £100,000.

Many of the workers - predominantly women - gathered in the city's George Square on Friday to open their letters.

Workers celebrate their offers in George Square.
Workers celebrate their offers in George Square. STV

Home carer Angela McKee said: "I'm delighted. Really delighted. I'm going to do cartwheels soon."

Her colleague Shona Thomson said: "It's quite surreal actually - but the money is ours. It's ours now to choose what we want to do with it.

"All these women just came together and didn't realise the strength they had. We just came and we fought and we conquered."

However, the unions warned that many workers were still not being paid equally and warned more work was required to bridge the pay gap.

A spokesperson for the joint claimant group said: "This should be a moment of pride for Glasgow's equal pay women because it's recognition that they were right to battle as they did and they were right to take on their employer for years of discrimination.

'It's quite surreal actually - but the money is ours. It's ours now to choose what we want to do with it.'
Shona Thomson, carer

"It's also a poignant moment because there are women who started this journey and are no longer with us; they were our friends and colleagues and those individuals and their families are very much in thoughts of everyone today.

"We also need to be pragmatic about these settlements. We have a duty of care to our claimants, many of whom will receive life-changing sums of money including a small number who will receive over £100,000, and it's our obligation to ensure they protected from the possibility of exploitation.

"Ultimately, this is the culmination of a decade long battle for equal pay but it is not the end point in the journey for justice that only happens when the council implements a new job evaluation system that ensures every employee is paid and treated equally."

A GGC spokesman said: "Agreeing to scrap the current pay and grading system was one of the first things the council did during negotiations to settle these equal pay cases - and our trades union colleagues are now heavily involved in its replacement.

"That takes time, however, and all parties agreed this approach during negotiations."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.