Man cleared of allowing dog to maul five-year-old boy

Sheriff ruled James Paterson, 56, had no case to answer during second day of trial.

Mr Paterson walked free from Glasgow Sheriff Court. © STV

A man accused of allowing his dog to maul a five-year-old boy has been cleared.

James Paterson, 56, from Glasgow, was charged with allowing the Staffordshire Bull Terrier called Rocky to be dangerously out of control.

But on the second day of a trial at Glasgow Sheriff Court, a sheriff ruled there was no case to answer against Mr Paterson.

Defence lawyer Marisa Borland successfully argued that police evidence against her client was contradictory.

The court heard earlier that the child suffered a facial wound after the incident in Mr Paterson's garden in Castlemilk, Glasgow, last July.

Prosecutors claimed the dog which was "dangerously out of control" and bit the boy on the face, causing a wound running from his cheek to his nose.

He was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

