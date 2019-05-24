Worker dies after being attacked in front of colleagues

Two men being hunted by police following fatal assault in Glasgow on Friday morning.

Attack: A man has died after an assault in Glasgow. Police Scotland quality generic 2019

A worker has died after being attacked in front of his colleagues in a Glasgow street.

The 35-year-old man was killed on Stravanan Street, Castlemilk, just before 11am on Friday.

The victim was with workmates when he was assaulted by the two men - who are believed to have used a bladed weapon - and died at the scene.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "A young man has lost his life and it's imperative we find whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to local people who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.

"All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened. At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on."