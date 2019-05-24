Man cleared of racially abusing Rangers captain during game

Robert Brooks, 49, Glasgow, was accused of shouting an offensive slur at James Tavernier.

Tavernier: Man cleared of racial abuse. SNS

A man has been cleared of racially abusing Rangers captain James Tavernier after a club liaison officer failed to identify him as the culprit.

Robert Brooks was accused of shouting a slur at the defender during the club's 1-0 defeat against Kilmarnock at Ibrox in March last year.

The 49-year-old from Glasgow was charged with breach of the peace by using threatening and abusive language which would cause a reasonable person fear and alarm at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

However, Brooks was not identified by Rangers' Player Liaison Officer, Katy Lamont, 38, as the man captured on CCTV.

She told the court: "There was a group of supporters in front of where the players families were sitting who were being foul and abusive.

"James Tavernier's son was there and was going back to the creche at the players lounge.

"At that time a stocky male came out with abuse and I recall him saying 'you f*****g black c*** and I believe that was directed at our captain on the day."

CCTV was shown to Miss Lamont, but she believed Brooks was not the man shown on the footage.

After Miss Lamont's evidence, prosecutors halted the trial by withdrawing the allegation against Brooks.

Brooks was then acquitted by Sheriff Ian Fleming.