Man scarred for life after being slashed in knife attack

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital with significant injuries after the attack on Thursday.

Slashed: The man was taken to hospital. Scottish Ambulance Service

A man has been left scarred for life after he was attacked with a knife on a Glasgow street.

The 44-year-old was walking along Bangorshill Street, near to Kiloran Street in Carnwadric when another man, who was dressed all in white, assaulted him with a bladed weapon.

The suspect then made off towards Thornliebank after the incident around 9pm on Thursday.

The victim was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to significant facial injuries.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Constable Paul McKenna from Govan CID said: "The victim will be scarred for life as a result of this attack and we are investigating the possibility that it was targeted."

"The area would have been reasonably busy around the time of the incident and I would appeal to anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, or noticed a man dressed in white, to please come forward.

"I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our enquiries."