Loyalist marches re-routed to avoid Catholic churches

Jenness Mitchell

The parades have been moved away from a church where a Catholic priest was spat on last July.

Change: Four parades have been rerouted away from two Catholic churches. © STV

Four Loyalist parades set to be held in Glasgow next weekend have been re-routed away from Catholic churches after police raised "significant" concerns over disruption and rising tensions.

The marches were due to pass St Mary's Church in the Calton area of the city and St Alphonsus Church, where Canon Tom White was spat on during an Orange Order walk last July.

A man was later jailed for ten months for the attack.

Last month, a planned Easter Sunday parade was moved for similar reasons before it was cancelled altogether.

Police Scotland advised Glasgow City Council that without changing the route, the force would have to call in extra officers to safely oversee the marches and any counter-protests.

Last Saturday, the force had to deploy more than 100 officers - including specialist riot police - to manage a parade and counter-protest outside St Alphonsus.

Although there was no reported disorder, those supporting the parade were heard to shout abuse at the counter-protesters.

On behalf of Police Scotland's chief constable, superintendent John McBride told the council: "The forthcoming planned processions are also going to attract counter-protests if they go along the same routes.

"It seems sensible, then, to assume that there is the very real prospect of a repetition of the same abuse and possibly even something altogether worse."

Superintendent McBride stated that the proposed processions are expected to "substantially raise local experienced and evidenced tension".

In addition, he noted a "distinct and frankly troubling change in the terms and tone of commentary and rhetoric" surrounding the parades passing the city's Catholic churches.

Glasgow: A priest was spat on outside St Alphonsus Church last year.

He added: "A difference of view about such things is, of course, nothing new but the recent language has been more strident, on both sides of the argument, and positions are becoming more polarised.

"Whilst it is to be hoped that, through engagement and discussion in the relevant communities, some of that can be addressed in positive ways in the short term, I am bound to recognise that further processions along the same route may only make things worse."

The changes were made using the delegated powers of council officers instead of the usual route of through the local authority's public processions committee.

The processions affected involve the Apprentice Boys of Derry (Bridgeton), Dalmarnock No Surrender Branch Club, Dalmarnock Orange and Purple District 50, and the Orange and Purple District 37.

A spokesman for Glasgow City Council said: "Police have raised significant concern about the impact of these marches and counter protests - both on the local community and their own resources.

"The council's decision to reroute the processions is proportionate and maintains the participants' right to assembly while addressing those concerns."

The parade organisers have been given time to appeal the decision.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.