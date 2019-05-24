Glasgow braces for bumper weekend of sports events

Tens of thousands of sports fans are expected to arrive in the city for rugby and football finals.

Football: The Scottish Cup Final will take place at Hampden. SNS

Glasgow is bracing itself for a bumper Saturday of sport as 100,000 fans are expected to descend on the city for two major sporting events.

The Scottish Cup Final will see Hearts battle Celtic for the title at Hampden Park, while the PRO14 rugby final takes place at Celtic Park, with Glasgow Warriors taking on Leinster Rugby.

Police Scotland said it wants everyone to enjoy the events "in a safe and secure environment".

They urge people to plan their journey in advance, be aware of when the last bus or train is and to keep in touch with friends and family.

Sports fans are also encouraged to drink responsibly and to be considerate to the general public living and working nearby.

Scotrail has said it will add extra carriages and services over the weekend to help sports fans arrive at the two stadiums.

Queuing systems will be put into place at Glasgow Central station before the matches, with Hearts fans encouraged to travel to Mount Florida with Celtic fans making their way to Kings Park for the nearest entry points.

Rugby fans heading to Celtic Park have been urged to utilise Bellgrove and Dalmarnock station, with extra staff put in place to help manage crowds.

Meanwhile First Glasgow has advised football fans heading to Hampden Park of the services which travel to and from the city centre.

