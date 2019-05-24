Residents evacuated after deliberate fire at block of flats

Detectives are appealing for information following the deliberate blaze.

Fire: Police are investigating. Scottish Fire and Rescue Service

Residents had to be evacuated after a block of flats was deliberately set on fire in South Lanarkshire.

Detectives are appealing for information following the wilful fire-raising incident which occurred in Rutherglen on Wednesday 22 May 2019.

Police were called to Kirkmuir Drive around 9.30pm after a common close area of a block of flats was found to be ablaze.

Emergency services attended and a number of nearby residents had to be evacuated as a result.

Following a joint investigation between police and fire services, the incident is being treated as wilful.

Detective Constable Chris McLaughlin from Cambuslang CID said: "This was a reckless and dangerous act and thankfully nobody was injured, but it is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity on Wednesday night, and noticed anything at all suspicious, to please come forward.

"I'd also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which may be of significance.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambuslang CID via 101."