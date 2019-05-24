Worker stabbed to death in front of colleagues named

The 35-year-old victim has been named locally as Daniel McGuigan.

Daniel McGuigan: Tributes have been paid. Facebook

A man stabbed to death in front of his work colleagues in an early morning attack in Glasgow has been named.

Daniel McGuigan, known locally as Zippy, died at the scene after being attacked by two men on Stravanan Street near Birgidale Road in Castlemilk at around 10.50am on Friday.

The 35-year-old is believed to have been doing garden work when the incident took place.

STV News understands that a machete was used in the attack.

Tributes have been pouring in from stunned locals since the death was reported earlier.

On Facebook Boab Giudici said: "Rip zippy bro. You will never be forgotten".

And Cheryl Dearie said: "Haven't seen you in many years Daniel but I remember you as a lovely, happy young boy. So sorry this has happened to you in such a cruel way. My heart goes out to your family and fiancé!"

Police are investigating the death and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Peter Sharp said: "A young man has lost his life and it's imperative we find whoever is responsible.

"I am appealing to local people who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us.

"All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened. At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.