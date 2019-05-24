Man injured after being punched and kicked on street

The victim was attacked by two men on Thursday afternoon.

Attack: Man left injured.

A man has been left with facial injuries after being attacked by two others on a Renfrewshire street.

Police investigating the assault are appealing for information on the assault which took place on Waverley Road, Paisley at around 1.50pm on Thursday.

The 46-year-old was walking along the road when he was approached by two men who proceeded to punch and kick him.

The victim managed to run off, whilst the suspects got into a silver car to follow him.

He made it into a friend's house nearby on Waverley Road, whilst the suspects drove off.

Emergency services attended and the victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Alexandra Hospital for treatment to facial injuries.

Detective Constable Karen Smith from Paisley CID said: "I am appealing for anyone who was in the area of Waverley Road yesterday afternoon and witnessed what happened, to please get in touch.

"I would also urge any motorists with dash-cams to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Paisley CID via 101."