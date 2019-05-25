Boy, 14, arrested after man stabbed to death while working

Daniel McGuigan was doing garden work when he was killed in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after a worker was stabbed to death in front of his colleagues.

Daniel McGuigan died after being attacked on Stravanan Street near Birgidale Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

The 35-year-old is believed to have been doing garden work when he was killed at 10.50am on Friday.

A 14-year-old boy has now been arrested in connection with the death.

Daniel McGuigan: He was killed. Facebook

Mr McGuigan, known locally as Zippy, has been described as someone who was "lovely and happy".

A post on social media said: "Haven't seen you in many years Daniel but I remember you as a lovely, happy young boy.

"So sorry this has happened to you in such a cruel way. My heart goes out to your family and fiancé."

Inspector Peter Sharp said: "All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened. At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on."