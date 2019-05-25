Search launched by police to find vulnerable missing man

Philip Devine was last seen on Lomond Drive in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, on Friday.

A search has been launched to find a vulnerable missing man.

Philip Devine was last seen on Lomond Drive in Wishaw at 8am on Friday.

The 51-year-old failed to return home before his family reported him missing on Saturday.

Mr Devine is 5ft 5in, slim, has sallow skin and a black moustache.

He enjoys walking and regularly visits the Clyde Valle.

Police said his family are now extremely concerned for him.

A spokeswoman said: "This is out of character for Philip and his family is very worried about him.

"We are continuing to check CCTV footage for any information which could assist us in locating Philip.

"I am appealing to anyone who may have seen Philip or who has any information or knowledge as to his whereabouts to contact us."