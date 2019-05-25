Celtic bus parade halted as fans flood streets of Glasgow

The open top bus celebration was due to start on Clyde Street following the Scottish Cup triumph.

Celtic: Thousands of fans have blocked the road. Stephen Roberts

Celtic's bus parade was halted after fans flooded the streets of Glasgow.

But the parade was delayed after thousands of fans took to the roads in the Gallowgate, blocking the proposed route.

But the parade was delayed after thousands of fans took to the roads in the Gallowgate, blocking the proposed route.

The route then had to be changed avoiding areas including the Gallowgate.

Celtic urged fans to clear the pathway so the bus can start its journey for the celebrations.