Celtic legend and pub owner Harry Hood dies aged 74

Celtic legend and pub owner Harry Hood has died aged 74.

The striker scored a hat-trick in an Old Firm game against Rangers in 1973, a feat that was not repeated until Moussa Dembélé achieved it in 2016.

He also scored the winning goal in the final of the 1971 Scottish Cup against Rangers.

Celtic paid tribute to the player, sending condolences to his family.

The club said: "Everyone at Celtic is saddened at the death of Harry Hood, who has passed away at the age of 74.

"The thoughts and prayers of everyone at the club are with Harry's family and friends at this extremely sad time."

The forward was in charge of Lisini Pub Co, which owns and runs several pubs and restaurants in the Greater Glasgow.

