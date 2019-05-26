Two men seriously injured after 'fight' outside Celtic pub

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Gallowgate in Glasgow near Bar 67.

Bar 67: Two men have been seriously injured.

Emergency services were called to the incident at the Gallowgate in Glasgow near Bar 67 at 8.10pm on Saturday.

Two men, aged 22 and 53, were taken to hospital in a serious condition.

Officers have arrested a 30-year-old man in connection with the alleged fight.

Police cordoned off the area while investigations were carried out.

A spokeswoman said: "At around 8.10pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of an alleged disturbance on Gallowgate, Glasgow.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact Shettleston CID via 101."