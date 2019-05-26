Men arrested by police after worker stabbed to death

Daniel McGuigan died after being attacked while doing garden work in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

Two men have been arrested after a worker was stabbed to death in front of his colleagues.

Daniel McGuigan died after being attacked on Stravanan Street near Birgidale Road in Castlemilk, Glasgow.

The 35-year-old is believed to have been doing garden work when he was killed at 10.50am on Friday.

Two men, aged 37 and 34, have now been arrested in connection with the incident.

It comes after a 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged over the death on Saturday.

Death: Police launched a major investigation. Facebook

The youngster is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

Mr McGuigan, known locally as Zippy, has been described as someone who was "lovely and happy".

A post on social media said: "Haven't seen you in many years Daniel but I remember you as a lovely, happy young boy.

"So sorry this has happened to you in such a cruel way. My heart goes out to your family and fiancé."

Inspector Peter Sharp said: "All information at this early stage is crucial as it helps us begin to piece together what has happened. At this stage we do not know why this attack has taken place.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time to contact us, no matter how insignificant you think your information is, let us be the judge and please do pass it on."