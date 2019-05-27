Two men charged over death of man attacked while working
Daniel McGuigan died at the scene after the incident on Friday morning.
Two men have been charged in connection with the death of a man who was attacked in front of his work colleagues.
Daniel McGuigan, 35, was working as a gardener on Birgidale Road, Castlemilk, when he was stabbed to death on Friday morning.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two men, aged 34 and 37, have now been charged in connection with the death.
A 14-year-old boy has also been arrested and charged over the incident.
All three will appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
