Teens stabbed man wrongly accused of messaging young girl

The two 13-year-olds teamed up to attack 21-year-old Jordan Harper in Glasgow.

Clyde Walkway: Man attacked by two teens. Google 2018/Police Scotland

Two 13-year-olds attacked a vulnerable man with a kitchen knife after wrongly believing he had messaged a young girl for sex.

The two teenage boys teamed up to attack 21-year-old Jordan Harper after their 15-year-old friend accused him of contacting her online.

The victim, who suffers from Asperger's Syndrome, was stabbed during the incident that took place on Glasgow's Clyde Walkway in April last year.

Mr Harper, who was in the city centre to pick up a phone for his mum, stopped and asked the teenagers for directions after getting lost.

This caused the girl to believe that he was the man who had been messaging her online from a fake profile and he was attacked by the two boys as a result.

They both assaulted the 21-year-old who was left in a critical condition and may need medical help for the rest of his life.

One of them punched him to the head and the other stabbed him with a silver kitchen knife.

As the youths raced off, Jordan stopped a stranger's car and begged to be taken to hospital.

The driver had to get a passing policeman to give Jordan emergency first aid en-route.

An ambulance then rushed the victim to hospital, where he was found to have stab wounds on his torso and arm.

He had fractured his rib, damaged his spleen and had a collapsed lung.

One of the attackers was caught after his mother reported him to police over the assault.

She initially did not believe her son after he confessed but eventually went to police, who later charged both teenagers.

Both boys, now 14, appeared at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday.

One of the teenagers pled guilty to assaulting Jordan to the danger of his life and his accomplice admitted punching the victim on the head.

The boy's lawyer Imran Hussain said the teenager wrongly thought he was protecting his friend from a suspected pervert.

Mr Hussain: "She said this man had asked her for sex on Facebook under a fake profile named Harry Green."

The court was told there was absolutely "no evidence" to suggest this individual and Jordan were the same person.

The duo, who cannot be named due to their age, had bail continued as it emerged there was nowhere available to hold them.

They will learn their fate next month.

Sheriff Lindsay Wood told the boys: "This is a very serious matter and I can't remand you as there are no beds available anywhere in Scotland.

"The man's life was saved by the excellent work of the doctors.

"That poor man didn't deserve that - he is scarred for life."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.