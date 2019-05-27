£170k lifeline cash awarded to Paddle Steamer Waverley

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society has announced that it will provide immediate funding.

Over £170,000 has been awarded to help a world famous steam ship sail again.

The Paddle Steamer Preservation Society (PSPS) has announced that it will provide immediate funding to support efforts to "Save The Waverley" following the withdrawal of the Paddle Steamer Waverley.

Waverley's operators, Waverley Excursions, confirmed that the ship will need new boilers if she is ever to sail again with all sailings cancelled this season.

PSPS National Chairman, Peter Morley, commented "The PSPS was gifted Waverley for £1 back in 1974 as she was then, and still is, the last sea-going paddle steamer in the world.

"This week PSPS Trustees voted unanimously in favour of an immediate cash injection to Waverley of over £170,000 to fund the recent dry docking bill. This level of support will allow Waverley's owning charity to bring forward plans to raise in excess of £2 million to replace the ship's boilers.

"I appeal to everyone who has sailed on Waverley or wishes to see her back in steam to support our fund raising efforts to Save The Waverley."

Mr Morley further commented, "Waverley needs the support of the PSPS more than ever and I am encouraged that within 24 hours of the announcement of Waverley's withdrawal we had received several donations with new members joining the Society. We would welcome further support at this time to help us ensure that this great iconic ship is saved. She is the last paddle steamer that will sail the U.K. coastline and that's certainly worth preserving."

The 'Waverley Appeal' will be launched in the coming weeks once the full extent of works and associated costs are known.

Meanwhile donations can be made online at paddlesteamers.org or by calling 0141 243 2224 during office hours. New members can also join by visiting the Society's website.

