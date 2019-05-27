Woman warns of illegal puppy dealers after dog's death

Paulina Majerowska's Chihuahua Daisy died days after being bought from an online dealer.

Daisy: Tests revealed puppy had parovirus. Inglis Vets

A woman has warned of the dangers of buying animals online after her new puppy died from a deadly virus.

Paulina Majerowska bought the Chihuahua, which she named Daisy, in March after seeing an advert on Gumtree.

Just five days later it was discovered that Daisy had contracted parvovirus, causing her health to quickly deteriorate.

The dog was put to sleep in the following days, and Ms Majerowska now believes her family fell victim to an illegal puppy dealer.

She said, "Looking back I see so many warning signals. When I first replied to the advert I said I was looking for a long haired female Chihuahua and asked if any of the pups in the photo were female.

"The man said he was unsure and would have to ask his partner. Not long later he replied to say yes the long haired one is female. It was a bit strange he didn't know right away.

"He then said he was going to drop off another pup that night and could bring her with him if we wanted her. It all happened very quickly but we were just so excited as we'd been looking for this particular breed for a while.

"When they arrived Daisy spent time running around with my older dog in the garden and they were getting on great. Everything seemed fine.

"After I paid the seller, he was headed back to his car and I stopped him to ask if he had the paperwork for the pup, to which he replied he forgot it as he was in a hurry and would post it to me first thing the next day.

"That was the last I ever heard from him and when I tried to call the next day, the line was cut off."

After becoming ill, Daisy was treated at Inglis Vets in Alloa. It quickly became apparent that Daisy was in fact a male puppy

Tests then revealed Daisy had parvovirus, a deadly disease which predominantly affects young puppies that have not been vaccinated. With little chance of recovery, vets put Daisy to sleep.

'If it doesn't feel right or you are at all unsure, do not take the puppy. Many people think they are rescuing puppies if they get a bad feeling, but the harsh reality is the pup will just be replaced with another and the cycle will continue.' Laura Cowan, Inglis Vets

Laura Cowan from Inglis Vets said, "We've all been hit hard by Daisy's case and want to do all we can to prevent this happening to others.

"Although a lot of people may have heard of illegal puppy farming, very few realise just how close to home it can happen. Puppy dealers can be very convincing and play on people's emotions, especially when the pup is in front of them."

Ms Cowan offered some advice to anyone thinking of buying a new puppy.

"If someone is thinking about taking on a puppy, firstly, make sure you can see the mother and the pup's living environment," she said.

"We would always recommend at least two visits; the first to initially meet the pup and the other before taking them home. This gives people time to think things over, as a responsible breeder would never expect someone to collect a pup on the first visit.

"Secondly, make sure to get the paperwork which will include details of any vaccinations and worming that has been carried out.

"If it doesn't feel right or you are at all unsure, do not take the puppy. Many people think they are rescuing puppies if they get a bad feeling, but the harsh reality is the pup will just be replaced with another and the cycle will continue.

"The best thing you can do if you suspect illegal puppy dealing is to walk away and then contact the Scottish SPCA."

A Scottish SPCA undercover Special Investigation Unit officer said, "We are urging the public to do proper research before buying a puppy.

"There are tell-tale signs that a puppy is from a farm. For example, a seller may be evasive when it comes to questions on the mother and comes up with excuses to avoid a potential buyer visiting the house where the pups supposedly live.

"It is imperative that those buying a puppy never meet a seller in a public place or have them bring the dog to you, and that the proper paperwork is provided.

"If you suspect a puppy may be from a puppy farm or illegal breeder, please visit saynotopuppydealers.co.uk and call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999."