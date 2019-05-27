Bodies of man and woman discovered by police in flat
Emergency services were called to a property on Culbin Drive in Knightswood, Glasgow.
A man and a woman have been found dead in a flat in Glasgow.
Emergency services were called to a home on Culbin Drive in Knightswood at 10.50am on Monday.
A man and a woman were pronounced dead when police arrived at the property.
Officers are treating the deaths as unexplained.
The flat has been cordoned off while investigations are being carried out.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10:50am, police were called to a property on Culbin Drive, Glasgow, where a man and woman had been pronounced dead.
"Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."