Bodies of man and woman discovered by police in flat

Knightswood: The pair were found dead.

A man and a woman have been found dead in a flat in Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to a home on Culbin Drive in Knightswood at 10.50am on Monday.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead when police arrived at the property.

The flat has been cordoned off while investigations are being carried out.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "At around 10:50am, police were called to a property on Culbin Drive, Glasgow, where a man and woman had been pronounced dead.

"Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing."