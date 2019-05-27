Witness appeal after gun aimed at man from car window

Police say the weapon was pointed from the passenger seat of a BMW 3 or 5 series.

Police: Urged anyone with information to come forward (file pic). Police Scotland

Police are appealing for information after a gun was aimed at a man in Glasgow.

A witness told officers the weapon was brandished by a man sitting in the passenger seat of a BMW at the junction of Maxwell Square and Leslie Street in Pollokshields at around 5.10pm on Friday, May 24.

The gun was pointed at a man who was standing at the junction, described as being white, bald and around 5ft 5 in height.

Police said the man with the weapon was also white and wearing a black jacket with a white logo on its sleeve. The car is believed to have been a series 3 or 5 BMW.

No shots were fired and no-one was injured in the incident.

Detective constable David Adam is appealing for anyone with information which could identify those involved to get in touch.

He said: "This would have been a frightening incident for the man who had the firearm pointed at him.

"This is a busy junction and I am appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have witnessed the incident to contact me as a matter of urgency."

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

