Woman who died in two-car crash that injured three named

Helen McCallum was fatally injured during the smash in Kirkcudbrightshire on Thursday.

Fatal: Helen died in crash.

A woman who died after a two-car crash in Kirkcudbrightshire has been named by police.

Helen McCallum, 82, from Kilmarnock, was pronounced dead at the scene after two Vauxhall Astras collided on the A710 near Barnbarroch, Dalbeattie, at 9.30pm on Thursday.

The other occupants of the cars, two men aged 83 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman, were taken to Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary for treatment to their injuries.

Police say enquires in the cause of the crash are ongoing.

Sergeant Paul Dodds added: "An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the crash.

"I am appealing to anyone who was on the A710 around the time of the incident to contact us.

"In particular, I'm asking motorists with dash cams to check their footage and hand in any images which could assist us in our enquiries."

