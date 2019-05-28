Man raped and tried to kill woman over holiday trip with ex

Ian Lightbody attacked his girlfriend at the Macdonald Inchrya Hotel and Spa in Falkirk.

Glasgow: Ian Lightbody was jailed for 13 years.

A man who raped and tried to kill his partner after finding out she had gone on holiday with an ex-boyfriend has been jailed for 13 years.

Ian Lightbody, 39, and the 31-year-old woman were enjoying a supposedly romantic spa day at a hotel in Falkirk in April last year.

However, Lightbody flew into a rage in their room after learning the woman had been on a holiday to Thailand with a former partner.

He believed she had gone on a family trip to Amsterdam.

Lightbody left the woman blood-soaked after attacking her with a glass bottle before going on to rape her.

One hotel worker who later found the victim described the scene as "horrifying".

Lightbody was convicted of rape following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow. He had earlier pleaded guilty during the hearing to a separate attempted murder charge.

The court heard the woman was left horribly scarred for life - and that the attack has had a "devastating effect" on her.

'Immediately after your murderous attack, you raped her while she lay on the bed badly cut and bleeding heavily.' Lord Armstrong

Lord Armstrong told Lightbody: "Immediately after your murderous attack, you raped her while she lay on the bed badly cut and bleeding heavily.

"But, for the speedy care she received, it is likely she would have died."

It later emerged he already had five convictions for domestic crimes.

'I cared about her, loved her probably. I thought she felt the same.' Ian Lightbody

During his trial, he told his QC John Scullion: "I cared about her, loved her probably. I thought she felt the same."

Lightbody, of Largs, Ayrshire, admitted in court he felt "betrayal" that the woman had gone away with an ex.

However, he denied raping her at the Macdonald Inchrya Hotel and Spa.

Prosecutor Jo McDonald put to him: "She has no reason to lie."

Lightbody: "Neither do I."

Following the attack, hotel staff came to her aid.

One worker said: "I got a towel as her face was cut.

"There were open wounds on her face and neck.

"The room was covered in blood. I tried to keep her calm. I kept reassuring her that she would be okay."

At his sentencing, the court was told Lightbody continues to protest his innocence for the sex attack.

