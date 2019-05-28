CCTV appeal after man injured in railway station attack

The victim suffered a serious head injury after he was punched and fell onto the tracks.

Attack: The incident happened at Coatbridge Sunnyside. ML5

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to trace in connection with an attack at a railway station.

A man suffered a serious head injury after being punched in the face and falling onto the tracks at Coatbridge Sunnyside Train Station in North Lanarkshire at 2.35pm on Thursday, April 11.

He required hospital treatment as a result of his injuries.

An investigation was launched and British Transport Police officers are appealing for anyone who knows the identity of the man in the picture to come forward.

Witnesses can contact them by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 339 of 11/04/19.

